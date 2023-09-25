Vols activate Dark Mode against South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football officials announced on Monday that the Vols will activate Dark Mode against South Carolina.

Previous Coverage: Where, when you can watch Vols take on South Carolina

The Dark Mode uniforms are black with orange accents on the jerseys, pants and helmets.

Last year, the team introduced black helmets when Dark Mode usually incorporated white helmets.

Previous Coverage: Vols activate Dark Mode against Kentucky

The Dark Mode uniforms have already been used against South Carolina in 2021. In 2022, Tennessee wore the uniform against Kentucky.

Prior to 2021, the black jerseys last made their appearance on Halloween in 2009.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.