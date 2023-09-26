57-year-old man killed after car rear-ends tractor, police say

FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car,...
FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car, according to police.(Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WAFB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A man in Louisiana was killed in a crash involving a farm tractor on Sunday, according to officials.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened before 8 p.m. in Livingston Parish.

Authorities said the man who died was 57-year-old Tracy Gauthier.

At the time of the crash, Gauthier was headed north on LA 441 on a tractor, police said. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling behind the tractor when it crashed into it from behind.

Gauthier was not restrained and was thrown from the tractor. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Malibu was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, troopers said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
I-40 East in Roane County closed on Monday night due to a wreck, according to Tennessee...
Crash closes I-40 East in Roane County
Justin Teixeira, 41, was charged with aggravated assault, Knoxville Police Department officials...
Man arrested after pointing gun at neighbor, barricading himself in home: KPD

Latest News

The money is mainly for repair work in the Cherokee National Forest.
U.S. Dept. of Transportation gives $4.65 million for Cherokee National Forest flood damage repair
According to KPD, five students were on board. No one was reported injured in the crash.
Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop
Attorney General Merrick Garland accompanied by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
Families of those killed by fentanyl gather at DEA as US undergoes deadliest overdose crisis