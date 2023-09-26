Apple exec defends tech giant’s decision to make Google default search engine on Apple iPhones, Macs

FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. On Tuesday, Sept. 26, a top Apple executive defended the tech giant’s decision to make Google the default search engine on Apple iPhones and Macs, saying there was no “valid alternative.’’(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Apple executive defended the tech giant’s decision to make Google the default search engine on Apple iPhones and Macs, saying there was no “valid alternative.’’

Testifying in the biggest antitrust trial in a quarter century, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said Tuesday that there wasn’t “anybody as good’' as Google at helping phone and computer users search the internet.

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Google – its very name is synonymous with scouring the web -- of smothering competition by paying Apple, Verizon and other tech companies to make its search engine the first that users see when they open their devices.

Google counters that it dominates the market because its search engine is better than the competition – a position that Apple’s Cue supported in his testimony Tuesday. Google also argues that users can, in any event, switch to other search engines with a couple of clicks.

The antitrust case, the biggest since the Justice Department went after Microsoft and its dominance of internet browsers 25 years ago, was filed in 2020 during the Trump administration. The trial began Sept. 12 in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

Earlier in the proceedings, the government called a behavioral economist who testified that Google’s default status discourages users from switching search engines, partly because they are reluctant to change ingrained habits. And last week, the founder of search engine DuckDuckGo, which has about 2.5% of the search market, testified that his company struggled to compete because of Google’s revenue-sharing agreements with Apple and other companies.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta likely won’t issue a ruling until early next year. If he decides Google broke the law, another trial will determine how to rein in Google’s market power. The Mountain View, California-based company could be stopped from paying Apple and other companies to make Google the default search engine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
I-40 East in Roane County closed on Monday night due to a wreck, according to Tennessee...
Crash closes I-40 East in Roane County
Justin Teixeira, 41, was charged with aggravated assault, Knoxville Police Department officials...
Man arrested after pointing gun at neighbor, barricading himself in home: KPD

Latest News

The money is mainly for repair work in the Cherokee National Forest.
U.S. Dept. of Transportation gives $4.65 million for Cherokee National Forest flood damage repair
According to KPD, five students were on board. No one was reported injured in the crash.
Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop
Attorney General Merrick Garland accompanied by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
Families of those killed by fentanyl gather at DEA as US undergoes deadliest overdose crisis