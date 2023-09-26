Billboards raising awareness for fentanyl overdoses coming to Knoxville

BLAINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Statewide data shows the alarming trend of increases in overdose deaths involving fentanyl, while a family in Grainger County knows all too well the dangers of the drug.

Cierra Matthews, 26, died from fentanyl poisoning according to her mom Christy Collins.

“It was devastating. I was destroyed. I’m still destroyed. I don’t know if I’ll ever be the same,” said Collins.

Collins immediately decided she would strive for change and began working alongside Rachel’s Angels to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

Rachel’s Angels have been putting up billboards around the country for the last several years warning people of the dangers of drugs, and many of the billboards feature a picture of Matthews.

“Every single one I see go up, I cry. Not only for my loss but for the loss of the other mothers that have lost their children,” said Collins.

These billboards have been seen from California to Kentucky but will soon be spotted in East Tennessee.

According to Collins, there will be a billboard coming to Clinton Highway and East Central Street in December in Knoxville.

If you’d like to donate to help Rachel’s Angels continue to fundraise so they can put more billboards up you can go to their website.

