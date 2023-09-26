Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains to offer new 2023 truck for just $250

The group is doing a golf ball drop to figure out the winner.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a $65,000 truck that could be yours for just $250. A brand new 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 has been donated to the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, and they’re planning to offer it up at a heavy discount.

The group is doing a golf ball drop to figure out the winner. They said this is the best truck ever donated by Volunteer Chevy in Sevierville. Now they want to sell tickets to find the winner.

The good news? Folks who might not want a new truck can still benefit from the ball drop.

“The great thing about Volunteer Chevrolet and what they do on this is some people say, ‘Well, I just bought a new truck.’ Well, the beauty of this is what they will do if you don’t want this truck, they’ll pay you the cash value of what they paid for the truck, or they’ll trade you sticker for sticker for any car on the lot,” said Mark Ross with the Boys & Girls Club.

Only 400 golf balls will be sold so the chances to win are one in 400.

