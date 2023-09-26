Crash closes I-40 East in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - I-40 East in Roane County closed on Monday night due to a wreck, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi.

The crash happened at the 344-mile marker near Airport Road. Nagi said the interstate was closed so a LifeStar helicopter could land.

This is a developing story.

I-40 East is closed at MM 344 in Roane County due to a passenger vehicle crash and LifeStar helicopter landing. pic.twitter.com/72a01MmcMT — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) September 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.