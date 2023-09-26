Crash closes I-40 East in Roane County
The interstate was closed so a LifeStar helicopter could land.
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - I-40 East in Roane County closed on Monday night due to a wreck, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi.
The crash happened at the 344-mile marker near Airport Road. Nagi said the interstate was closed so a LifeStar helicopter could land.
This is a developing story.
