Dolly Parton releases Vols merch

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced on Tuesday she partnered with LivyLu to help Tennessee Vol fans get game day ready.

“Tennessee, we made something just for you!” Parton posted to Facebook.

The line of merch features sweatshirts and t-shirts available. All items feature a combination of Tennessee’s two greatest treasures: Dolly Parton and the Vols.

All items can be found on the LivyLu website.

