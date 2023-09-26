‘Focus on things that can never be replaced’ | Honoring lives lost on National Day of Remembrance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sept. 25 is National Day of Remembrance for homicide victims. Knox County and Knoxville city officials joined community members to honor the lives of East Tennesseans who have died.

The memorial event was at the City-County Building around the Hope for Victims Brick Memorial. Each brick on the memorial featured the name of a life lost to violence.

Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen spoke at the service. She said it’s very important for law enforcement to honor the lives lost.

“Those losses are devastating to the families. Those losses are permanent. It’s not something that the family members of those victims ever forget. It’s just a time that we pause and think about those victims and really reflect on what we lost as a community,” Allen said.

A spokesperson with the Knoxville Police Department told WVLT News the number of murder victims in the City of Knoxville is down 33% compared to the same time in 2022.

There have been 16 murders so far this year, compared to 24 at this time last year. The five-year average for murders in Knoxville at this point in the year is 23.

Allen said it’s important to recognize that the lives lost are much more than statistics.

“Sometimes we do get to where we look at the number and go, ‘How many do we have? What trials are set?’ This is a time really to just stop and reflect. It’s not just about numbers. It’s really about accountability, and it’s really a time to focus on the things that can never be replaced,” Allen said.

