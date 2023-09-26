Gospel’s largest annual event returns for 66th year

The National Quartet Convention was founded in 1957, where it was previously hosted in Memphis.
The National Quartet Convention was founded in 1957, where it was previously hosted in Memphis.
By Ashley Road
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Quartet Convention, gospel’s largest annual event, is back in Pigeon Forge for its 66th year.

The convention was founded in 1957, and it was previously hosted in Memphis. It was then moved in later years to Nashville and then to Louisville, Kentucky, where it was held for 20 years. It’s been at the Leconte Center for the past 14 years.

The convention was established by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner. Sumner and James Blackwood co-produced the event.

The Executive Vice President, Clark Beasley mentioned Sumner’s goal was to bring people together while having multiple well-known artists in one setting.

Every artist a part of the convention had a booth for fans in attendance to buy shirts, books, CDs, and other merchandise.

The six-day event lasts till Saturday. You can get tickets on their website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Hector Rosario Ramirez, 47
Knoxville Weigel’s employee charged after pulling gun on customer, police say
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says

Latest News

Rachel's Angels is bringing two billboards to Knoxville in the midst of nationwide campaign to...
Billboards raising awareness for fentanyl overdoses coming to Knoxville
Rain and downpours are back in the forecast
Warming up Tuesday ahead of a cold front
Sept. 25 is National Day of Remembrance for homicide victims. Knox County and Knoxville city...
‘Focus on things that can never be replaced’ | Honoring lives lost on National Day of Remembrance
Justin Teixeira, 41, was charged with aggravated assault, Knoxville Police Department officials...
Man arrested after pointing gun at neighbor, barricading himself in home: KPD