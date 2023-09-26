Gospel’s largest annual event returns for 66th year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Quartet Convention, gospel’s largest annual event, is back in Pigeon Forge for its 66th year.

The convention was founded in 1957, and it was previously hosted in Memphis. It was then moved in later years to Nashville and then to Louisville, Kentucky, where it was held for 20 years. It’s been at the Leconte Center for the past 14 years.

The convention was established by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner. Sumner and James Blackwood co-produced the event.

The Executive Vice President, Clark Beasley mentioned Sumner’s goal was to bring people together while having multiple well-known artists in one setting.

Every artist a part of the convention had a booth for fans in attendance to buy shirts, books, CDs, and other merchandise.

The six-day event lasts till Saturday. You can get tickets on their website.

