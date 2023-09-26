How Knoxville is using American Rescue Plan federal funding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It has been just more than two years since a federal plan gave Knoxville a boost coming out of the pandemic.

Since 2021, the American Rescue Plan has provided $62.5 million towards a wide range of city projects. During those two years, Knoxville has used the money towards roughly 40 projects.

Some of the most notable include the new Public Safety Complex and infrastructure updates like street paving and sidewalk improvements. There are seven projects underway to address flood-prone areas.

“A lot of times people like to criticize the federal government and sometimes that’s warranted, but sometimes the federal government is doing a lot of good things, and the American Rescue Plan is one example of that. It’s brought millions of dollars and it’s helping the people of Knoxville in everyday ways,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said.

Kincannon said this is the end of the money from the American Rescue Plan but there is still more work to be done. She said the state of Tennessee still has some COVID stimulus dollars left over that she hopes Knoxville can use to support people in rent costs.

