Knox County Commission tables controversial ‘sexualizing children’ resolution indefinitely

The resolution was proposed by Commissioner Rhonda Lee and saw pushback from the public and other commissioners for being too vague and a possible tool to be used against the LGBTQ+ community.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A controversial resolution aimed at “protecting the innocence of children” was voted on at Monday’s Knox County Commission meeting.

The resolution was proposed by Commissioner Rhonda Lee and saw pushback from the public and other commissioners for being too vague and a possible tool to be used against the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m surprised of any pushback, to be honest, of anybody who would not stand up for anything, any way that would protect their children,” Lee told WVLT News last week. She said she was targeting some types of drag shows that included sexual content, but the resolution didn’t outline what makes an event or program explicit.

Commissioner Larsen Jay told WVLT News before the vote that he had concerns about the resolution.

“While I’m still researching the item, other similar resolutions are being used as a starting point for banning books and limiting specific content, which I’m not sure is the proper role of our legislative body,” Jay said.

The commission voted to table the resolution indefinitely.

