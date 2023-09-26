Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students
According to KPD, five students were on board. No one was reported injured in the crash.
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a school bus crash with students on board Monday. That crash happened on N. Broadway at Adair Avenue.
WVLT News spoke with KPD officials, who said the bus was travelling northbound on N. Broadway when it tried to turn left onto Adair. It was then hit by a car going southbound.
This is a developing story.
