Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a school bus crash with students on board Monday. That crash happened on N. Broadway at Adair Avenue.

WVLT News spoke with KPD officials, who said the bus was travelling northbound on N. Broadway when it tried to turn left onto Adair. It was then hit by a car going southbound.

TRAFFIC ALERT: KPD officers are working a crash involving a Knox County school bus on N. Broadway at Adair. Five students were on board. No injuries were reported in the crash. pic.twitter.com/0OjtC8oHgo — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 26, 2023

According to KPD, five students were on board. No one was reported injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.