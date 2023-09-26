Man arrested after pointing gun at neighbor, barricading himself in home: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after he pointed a gun at his neighbor, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Erland.

After 6:00 p.m., KPD officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Granville Terrace in the Morningside area. Dispatch received reports a man had pointed a gun at his neighbor after a fight.

The suspect, later identified as Justin Teixeira, 41, then went back into his home and refused to come out once officers arrived on the scene.

KPD negotiators were called to the scene. After two hours of negotiations, Teixeira left the home and was arrested, Erland said.

Teixeira is charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.