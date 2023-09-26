Morgan Wallen adds Nissan Stadium tour stop in 2024

The One Night At A Time tour will run through Nashville on May 2.
The One Night at a Time tour adds 10 shows in 2024.
The One Night at a Time tour adds 10 shows in 2024.(Matt Paskert | Big Loud Records)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morgan Wallen announced ten more shows will be added to his current tour in 2024, including one night in Nashville.

According to the announcement, the One Night At A Time tour will make a stop at Nissan Stadium on May 2 as part of 10 additional shows with a rotating lineup of guests, including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins, and Ella Langley.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Advance registration for tickets is open now through Oct. 1 at Wallen’s website.

Peyton and Eli Manning help Morgan Wallen announce the addition of 10 more shows to his current tour.

