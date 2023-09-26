New study reports nearly 40% of dog owners believe canine vaccines are unsafe

A new study reports among dog owners 37% believe canine vaccines are unsafe, 22% found them to...
A new study reports among dog owners 37% believe canine vaccines are unsafe, 22% found them to be ineffective, and 30% found them to be unnecessary.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new study reports among dog owners 37% believe canine vaccines are unsafe, 22% found them to be ineffective, and 30% found them to be unnecessary.

“I think a lot of it started with the COVID pandemic, a lot of hesitancy for vaccines and humans, and it’s kind of spilled over into dogs,” said Dr. Ian Johnson, an Associate Veterinarian with All Cats and Dogs Animal Hospital. “We vaccinate almost every patient for at least rabies and often many other vaccines, and have very little to no side effects from those patients.”

While pets can have adverse reactions to vaccines, Johnson says it’s rare.

“I have given thousands of vaccines at this point and have never had a vaccine cause life-threatening issues apart from an allergic reaction, which could be to anything, not just a vaccine,” Johnson said.

Johnson encourages those with vaccine hesitancy to do their own research, utilizing resources like the Center for Disease Control and added that human and pet vaccines are actually quite similar.

“There are two types of vaccines, some are killed vaccines, so you’re just exposing the body to parts of a pathogen and the body makes immunity from that,” Johnson said. “Other vaccines are called modified live and they are giving you a little bit of that infection, but at such a small quantity that it just allows your body to have a strong immune reaction and therefore be protected going down the road.”

Johnson also stressed the importance of getting your pet vaccinated, saying it could mean life or death for your pet and you.

“Prevention is worth a lot more than a cure at our rate, especially things like rabies, there is no cure for rabies,” Johnson said. “If your pet gets rabies, that’s the end of the road for them and it’s life-threatening for humans as well.”

Much like humans, pets can also get boosters for their vaccines to help keep the immune system in fighting shape.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
I-40 East in Roane County closed on Monday night due to a wreck, according to Tennessee...
Crash closes I-40 East in Roane County
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on John Sevier Highway
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on Governor John Sevier Highway

Latest News

The money is mainly for repair work in the Cherokee National Forest.
U.S. Dept. of Transportation gives $4.65 million for Cherokee National Forest flood damage repair
According to KPD, five students were on board. No one was reported injured in the crash.
Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students
The group is doing a golf ball drop to figure out the winner.
Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains to offer new 2023 truck for just $250
Fort Loudon Lake
One dead in boat crash on Fort Loudon Lake, TWRA says
Cherokee National Forest officials said that many areas of the forest sustained damage while...
U.S. Dept. of Transportation gives $4.65 million for Cherokee National Forest flood damage repair