One dead in boat crash on Fort Loudon Lake, TWRA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a boat crash on Fort Loudon Lake, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News Tuesday.

Two men were on board the boat, presumably fishing, TWRA representative Matt Cameron said. The other man was taken to Fort Loudon Medical Center, he added.

The investigation is still in early stages, Cameron said. He was unable to share more details until receiving more information.

