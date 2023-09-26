One dead in boat crash on Fort Loudon Lake, TWRA says

Two men were on board the boat, presumably fishing, TWRA representative Matt Cameron said.
Fort Loudon Lake
Fort Loudon Lake(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a boat crash on Fort Loudon Lake, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told WVLT News Tuesday.

Two men were on board the boat, presumably fishing, TWRA representative Matt Cameron said. The other man was taken to Fort Loudon Medical Center, he added.

The investigation is still in early stages, Cameron said. He was unable to share more details until receiving more information.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
I-40 East in Roane County closed on Monday night due to a wreck, according to Tennessee...
Crash closes I-40 East in Roane County
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on John Sevier Highway
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on Governor John Sevier Highway

Latest News

The money is mainly for repair work in the Cherokee National Forest.
U.S. Dept. of Transportation gives $4.65 million for Cherokee National Forest flood damage repair
According to KPD, five students were on board. No one was reported injured in the crash.
Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students
Cherokee National Forest officials said that many areas of the forest sustained damage while...
U.S. Dept. of Transportation gives $4.65 million for Cherokee National Forest flood damage repair
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Missing Morristown woman, child home safe, police say