Police searching for missing woman and child in Morristown

By JT Thomas
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police in Morristown are searching for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother and daughter of the missing woman reported them missing after they didn’t return home Monday.

Police say Barbara Ann Smith took her grandson, Jaiden Douglas Barger, for a walk from his home on Sulphur Springs Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The two were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Fred Miller Park, police said.

Jaiden is three years old, has sandy brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs around 30 pounds and is about three feet tall, and was last seen wearing a peach-colored shirt with a dinosaur on the front.

Smith has blond hair, hazel eyes, is five feet 3 inches tall, and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue capri pants.

If you have seen either of the pair, or have any information, Morristown Police ask you to call their dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

