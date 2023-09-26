Showers and a few storms return for Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are remaining above average over the next few days, but rain chances are slowly on the rise as well. We definitely could use the rain, with a very dry stretch through the month of September.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will be on the increase through the overnight giving us partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible mainly across the higher elevations as we slowly see a return in moisture. Temperatures will be milder to start Wednesday morning as we fall into the lower 60s with a few areas of patchy fog.

Our better rain chances return throughout our Wednesday, but even then it will be spotty to scattered at best. Wednesday morning will start off with a few spotty showers with a little better coverage arriving into the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll still be above average for the afternoon with highs topping out in the middle 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain totals will remain on the lower side with most locations picking up a tenth to quarter inch of rain by the time the rain comes to an end. Additional rain chances are possible for Thursday as scattered showers move through. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the heaviest downpours.

After the front moves through our temperatures will hold steady for both the mornings and evenings. Mornings will start off in the lower 60s with the afternoons topping out in the middle 80s. Rain chances will quickly taper off as we head into next weekend.

Few chances of rain, before we dry out (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.