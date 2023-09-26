Showers and a few storms return for Wednesday

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking the return of rain chances.
By Jacob Durham
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are remaining above average over the next few days, but rain chances are slowly on the rise as well. We definitely could use the rain, with a very dry stretch through the month of September.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will be on the increase through the overnight giving us partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible mainly across the higher elevations as we slowly see a return in moisture. Temperatures will be milder to start Wednesday morning as we fall into the lower 60s with a few areas of patchy fog.

Our better rain chances return throughout our Wednesday, but even then it will be spotty to scattered at best. Wednesday morning will start off with a few spotty showers with a little better coverage arriving into the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll still be above average for the afternoon with highs topping out in the middle 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain totals will remain on the lower side with most locations picking up a tenth to quarter inch of rain by the time the rain comes to an end. Additional rain chances are possible for Thursday as scattered showers move through. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the heaviest downpours.

After the front moves through our temperatures will hold steady for both the mornings and evenings. Mornings will start off in the lower 60s with the afternoons topping out in the middle 80s. Rain chances will quickly taper off as we head into next weekend.

Few chances of rain, before we dry out
Few chances of rain, before we dry out(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
I-40 East in Roane County closed on Monday night due to a wreck, according to Tennessee...
Crash closes I-40 East in Roane County
Justin Teixeira, 41, was charged with aggravated assault, Knoxville Police Department officials...
Man arrested after pointing gun at neighbor, barricading himself in home: KPD

Latest News

Few chances of rain for Wednesday and Thursday
Warmer today ahead of some rain, storms
Few chances of rain for Wednesday and Thursday
Warmer today ahead of some rain, storms
Warmer today ahead of some rain, storms
Warmer today ahead of some rain, storms
Rain and downpours are back in the forecast
Warming up Tuesday ahead of a cold front