Sweetwater head football coach resigns

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.

Slover was under a “thorough investigation,” which prompted his suspension, according to school officials.

Previous Coverage: East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’

“I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence,” Slover said in a statement.

He also thanked the players, community members and others around Tennessee who have shown him support.

A source told WVLT Sport’s media partner 5Star Preps that there was “no malicious or heinous act” that prompted the investigation.

David Staff will continue to serve as the interim coach, Slover said.

WVLT News has reached out to school officials but did not hear back immediately.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.