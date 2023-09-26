Tennessee’s backfield to power its offense against South Carolina

For the Vols, they’ll rely on their dominant run game to power its offense against the Gamecocks.
Tennessee's Running Back Coach Jerry Mack speaks ahead of South Carolina
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennessee continues its game-week preparations for South Carolina, it’s a chance to erase that 63-38 loss from recent memory.

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s run defense is giving up 3.36 yards per rushing carry, which ranks them 46th in the FBS.

The strength for the Vols is that their backfield is by committee.

“All three of those guys’ skill set is distinctly different. They have nothing but ultimate trust from our coaching staff. I never know who’s going to have the big game. It’s been Jaylen [Wright], it’s been Jabari [Small] over the years, and now you see [Dylan] Sampson emerging. Like all three of those present a different skill set, and it’s really about the flow of the game. They all have dynamite speed and quickness as well,” Running Backs Coach Jerry Mack said.

Tennessee and South Carolina kick things off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Prior to the game, be sure to tune into WVLT at 10:00 a.m. for another edition of Big Orange Kickoff.

