Tennessee’s backfield to power its offense against South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennessee continues its game-week preparations for South Carolina, it’s a chance to erase that 63-38 loss from recent memory.

For the Vols, they’ll rely on their dominant run game to power its offense against the Gamecocks. Tennessee’s backfield leads the lead in rushing yards with 918 on the season through four games.

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s run defense is giving up 3.36 yards per rushing carry, which ranks them 46th in the FBS.

The strength for the Vols is that their backfield is by committee.

“All three of those guys’ skill set is distinctly different. They have nothing but ultimate trust from our coaching staff. I never know who’s going to have the big game. It’s been Jaylen [Wright], it’s been Jabari [Small] over the years, and now you see [Dylan] Sampson emerging. Like all three of those present a different skill set, and it’s really about the flow of the game. They all have dynamite speed and quickness as well,” Running Backs Coach Jerry Mack said.

Tennessee and South Carolina kick things off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

