Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – Uber Eats is taking steps to make sure more people have access to fresh groceries.

The company announced it will allow customers to use food stamps for food orders beginning next year.

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.

The company announced it will also begin to accept flexible spending account cards and flex cards that are issued through managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans in 2024.

