U.S. Dept. of Transportation gives $4.65 million for Cherokee National Forest flood damage repair

The money is mainly for repair work in the Cherokee National Forest.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is giving the U.S. Forest Service $4.65 million in “quick release” emergency funds to repair road damage caused by August’s storms and flooding in Tennessee.

The money is mainly for repair work in the Cherokee National Forest.

“These emergency funds will help restore vital transportation links in the Cherokee National Forest that were damaged by last month’s floods,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Transportation is an essential part of disaster recovery, and these funds will help clear debris and reconstruct pavement so that emergency vehicles can access the area, and residents can access their homes.”

The damage caused several road closures in the area, including the closure of two campgrounds. Damaged roads have also made it harder for emergency vehicles to move through the area and been giving locals trouble accessing their property.

The funds will go towards extended repairs in the area.

