Vision Zero: How Knoxville city officials plan to end traffic deaths

The City of Knoxville’s ‘Vision Zero’ Action Plan hopes to stop all roadway deaths by 2040.
The City of Knoxville's plan to eliminate traffic deaths on city roadways by 2040.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville is working to end traffic deaths and serious injuries. City officials told WVLT News every other day they are seeing a life-altering crash happening in Knoxville. That’s why the City of Knoxville is working on a Vision Zero action plan to eliminate all traffic deaths by 2040.

“Obviously we never want to see anyone lose their life on the roadways or using related facilities, pedestrian facilities or bike lanes. We experience a life-altering crash roughly every other day right now at the city we think that’s unacceptable,” said Sustainability Director for the City of Knoxville Brian Blackmon.

He said in the past five years more than 1,200 people lost their lives or were seriously hurt due to crashes on the roads.

“So the Vision Zero plan actually locks new federal dollars for us, which is exciting, and so we actually submitted a grant that’s already been approved by council. We’re hoping to hear back on it soon that would add pedestrian refuges safe crossings make people feel safer at intersections keep them out of the way of vehicles and also give the vehicles better cues about where pedestrians are crossing,” Blackmon said.

The city’s goal with the “Vision Zero” Action Plan is to eliminate all traffic deaths by 2040. Studies conducted by the city found certain areas that needed more work like Kingston Pike, Chapman Highway and Magnolia Ave.

“Typically a common factor is commercial areas with 45 miles an hour or higher are where people lose their life the most whether a pedestrian on a bike or in a vehicle,” said Blackmon.

He said they’re working on changing speed limits, putting more bike lanes and more sidewalks. With all the growth Knoxville is getting, city leaders said they need to make changes to the roads to keep up.

“I would say in some places we’ve outgrown and in some ways, we have overbuilt roads. The roads are really designed to convey large amounts of traffic at high rates of speeds where that may be inappropriate,” said Blackmon.

The City of Knoxville, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Knoxville Area Transit and Knoxville Police Department personnel are all working together to make “Vision Zero” possible. The city now has the grant needed to speed up this project.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Missing Morristown woman, child home safe, police say
I-40 East in Roane County closed on Monday night due to a wreck, according to Tennessee...
Crash closes I-40 East in Roane County

Latest News

Speaker Sexton and Lt. Gov. McNally announced a bipartisan group aimed at evaluating the...
Republican leaders create group to examine impact of federal education funding
The City of Knoxville's plan to eliminate traffic deaths on city roadways by 2040.
'Vision Zero' the City of Knoxville's plan to eliminate traffic deaths by 2040.
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
Sweetwater head football coach resigns
The group is doing a golf ball drop to figure out the winner.
Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains to offer new 2023 truck for just $250