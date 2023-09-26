Vision Zero: How Knoxville city officials plan to end traffic deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville is working to end traffic deaths and serious injuries. City officials told WVLT News every other day they are seeing a life-altering crash happening in Knoxville. That’s why the City of Knoxville is working on a Vision Zero action plan to eliminate all traffic deaths by 2040.

“Obviously we never want to see anyone lose their life on the roadways or using related facilities, pedestrian facilities or bike lanes. We experience a life-altering crash roughly every other day right now at the city we think that’s unacceptable,” said Sustainability Director for the City of Knoxville Brian Blackmon.

He said in the past five years more than 1,200 people lost their lives or were seriously hurt due to crashes on the roads.

“So the Vision Zero plan actually locks new federal dollars for us, which is exciting, and so we actually submitted a grant that’s already been approved by council. We’re hoping to hear back on it soon that would add pedestrian refuges safe crossings make people feel safer at intersections keep them out of the way of vehicles and also give the vehicles better cues about where pedestrians are crossing,” Blackmon said.

The city’s goal with the “Vision Zero” Action Plan is to eliminate all traffic deaths by 2040. Studies conducted by the city found certain areas that needed more work like Kingston Pike, Chapman Highway and Magnolia Ave.

“Typically a common factor is commercial areas with 45 miles an hour or higher are where people lose their life the most whether a pedestrian on a bike or in a vehicle,” said Blackmon.

He said they’re working on changing speed limits, putting more bike lanes and more sidewalks. With all the growth Knoxville is getting, city leaders said they need to make changes to the roads to keep up.

“I would say in some places we’ve outgrown and in some ways, we have overbuilt roads. The roads are really designed to convey large amounts of traffic at high rates of speeds where that may be inappropriate,” said Blackmon.

The City of Knoxville, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Knoxville Area Transit and Knoxville Police Department personnel are all working together to make “Vision Zero” possible. The city now has the grant needed to speed up this project.

