Vols look at South Carolina as new opponent ahead of rematch with Gamecocks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Josh Heupel’s message Monday as the Vols prepare for South Carolina: last year has nothing to do with this week.

It’s a new year and a new team, and after Tennessee’s bounce back from Florida, they’re a confident unit as they return to SEC play.

The Vols will have their work cut out for them. South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler has a quarterback rating of of 83 and is completing more than 74 percent of his passes.

”You have to control the line of scrimmage. You have to apply pressure to him. You can’t let him out of the pocket at the same time. When he does scramble, you have to match the personnel out in space,” said Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel. “He created a bunch of big plays against us last year outside of the pocket. He’s a really good football player that poses a problem. We have to do a really good job up front and on the second and third levels in our coverage.”

The Vols will wear their dark mode uniforms for the first time since 2021 on Saturday.

Previous Coverage: Vols activate Dark Mode against South Carolina

Tennessee returns to practice Tuesday morning. Media availability with Vol Assistant Coaches will take place following the team’s practice session. Kickoff against South Carolina is set for 7:30.

