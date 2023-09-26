Warmer today ahead of some rain, storms

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a weak cold front’s rain and storms, and still an overall above-average trend ahead.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures heat up today, before a cold front arrives bringing back the humid weather and some rain and storms. Overall, we’re staying above average but at least there are some milder mornings again.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are moving around this morning, with a low of 59 degrees.

We have a lot of sunshine today, with some extra clouds at times. With slightly higher humidity, this can create a stray mountaintop shower or storm today, then a couple more this evening into tonight. We’re 7 degrees above average, with a high today of 86 degrees.

Tonight is partly cloudy with spotty rain and storms possible, and a low of 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll stay warmer than average Wednesday, with a slow increasing in coverage of our area in rain and storms. As of now, it’s an isolated coverage of our area morning to midday, then a few showers and storms develop and move through during the afternoon to evening. We’ll have a breeze changing direction and becoming a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 20 mph in the afternoon to evening.

We’ll have a few more showers and storms Thursday, but yet again we’re looking at a 40% coverage at best. We’ll be around 82 degrees Thursday afternoon, as the coverage tapers off and then the sky clears later at night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the humidity is gradually decreasing Friday into the weekend. This leaves us with spotty rain and storms Friday, but drying out for the weekend. The afternoons stay above average on into next week, but the mornings back off to seasonable.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on John Sevier Highway
Rural Metro responds to structure fire on Governor John Sevier Highway
I-40 East in Roane County closed on Monday night due to a wreck, according to Tennessee...
Crash closes I-40 East in Roane County

Latest News

Rain and downpours are back in the forecast
Warming up Tuesday ahead of a cold front
Rain and downpours are back in the forecast
Warming up Tuesday ahead of a cold front
Warming up Tuesday ahead of a cold front
Warming up Tuesday ahead of a cold front
Temperatures are really heating up Tuesday before a cold front arrives bringing back the humid...
Warming up Tuesday ahead of a cold front