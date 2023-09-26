Warmer today ahead of some rain, storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures heat up today, before a cold front arrives bringing back the humid weather and some rain and storms. Overall, we’re staying above average but at least there are some milder mornings again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are moving around this morning, with a low of 59 degrees.

We have a lot of sunshine today, with some extra clouds at times. With slightly higher humidity, this can create a stray mountaintop shower or storm today, then a couple more this evening into tonight. We’re 7 degrees above average, with a high today of 86 degrees.

Tonight is partly cloudy with spotty rain and storms possible, and a low of 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll stay warmer than average Wednesday, with a slow increasing in coverage of our area in rain and storms. As of now, it’s an isolated coverage of our area morning to midday, then a few showers and storms develop and move through during the afternoon to evening. We’ll have a breeze changing direction and becoming a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 20 mph in the afternoon to evening.

We’ll have a few more showers and storms Thursday, but yet again we’re looking at a 40% coverage at best. We’ll be around 82 degrees Thursday afternoon, as the coverage tapers off and then the sky clears later at night.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the humidity is gradually decreasing Friday into the weekend. This leaves us with spotty rain and storms Friday, but drying out for the weekend. The afternoons stay above average on into next week, but the mornings back off to seasonable.

