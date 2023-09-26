‘A warzone’ | Tenn. woman recounts deadly Cookeville tornado in 2020

The EF-4 tornado hit in the middle of the night, and Lauren Farmer said she had less than a minute to get to safety.
A Tennessee woman is sharing her story of surviving the Cookeville tornado in 2020.
By Carissa Simpson and Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee woman is sharing her story of surviving the Cookeville tornado in 2020.

The tornado killed 19 people and injured dozens more.

The EF-4 tornado hit in the middle of the night, and Lauren Farmer said she had less than a minute to get to safety.

In a matter of minutes, homes across Tennessee were gone.

“I would describe it like you might see a warzone in a movie,” Farmer said.

It took months for Farmer and her family to pick up the pieces, including her wedding dress. To make matters worse, the community had to rebuild their homes during the pandemic.

“EMS and emergency couldn’t get to us so it really was just neighbors depending on each other,” Farmer said. “Just the things about the town kept us here so I’m glad we stayed.”

Three years later, Farmer is publishing a book called After The Storm. The book will detail how her upbringing and recovery from the deadly tornado have made her a better and stronger Christian.

“We were left with nothing and lived day by day and relied on our friends and family in the community to bring us what we needed and God provided all of that to us and that in of itself is a miracle,” Farmer said.

Farmer hopes the book will help other survivors find peace after the destruction.

The book will be available on Amazon on Friday.

