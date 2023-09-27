10th Annual Race for the Summitt 5K returns to Knoxville

All proceeds from the race will go to the Pat Summitt Foundation.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 10th Annual Race for the Summitt 5K returns to Knoxville. The race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. at Tyson Park in Knoxville.

10th Annual Race for the Summitt
10th Annual Race for the Summitt(Pat Summitt Foundation)

If you are not a runner but would still like to participate, you are still welcome to walk in the race. There will also be other events taking place including a corn hole tournament and a pet costume contest known as Pat’s Pets. Food trucks will also be available for participants to try out some delicious food.

Registration for the race costs $30. The race course will feature a 5K tour of Tyson Park running on parts of the Third Mile Creek and Neyland Greenways.

The race is organized by current pharmacy students at the UT College of Pharmacy and will be hosted by the student organization American Pharmacist Association - Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) to support the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Pat Summitt was the head coach for the Lady Vols from 1974-2012 and accrued over 1,000 career wins while never posting a single losing season. Summitt was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2011, and sadly lost her life in the fight against the disease in 2016. The Pat Summitt Foundation has been dedicated to research and furthering awareness of Alzheimer’s disease ever since.

To register for the race and for more information about the event, click here.

