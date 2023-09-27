Catholic Charities of East Tennessee cuts ribbon on new building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been nearly two years since Catholic Charities of East Tennessee was destroyed by a fire, forcing charity workers to operate from a remote location.

Now, the charity is ready for a new beginning in the same location.

“It’s surreal. It’s unbelievable,” Lisa Healy said, former Executive Director of CCET.

In November of 2021, an arsonist set fire to the charity’s headquarters on Dameron Avenue in Knoxville destroying almost everything inside.

On Wednesday, the charity unveiled its new building, which stands in the same spot as the old one.

Healy was one of the masterminds behind the renovation and called the new building a big upgrade from the last.

“We’ve got a big conference room that has state-of-the-art equipment, so we can do conference calling and meetings virtually,” Healy said.

The room where the fire started is now office space.

The charity operated out of a remote location on Gay Street while renovations were taking place, and they even expanded operations during that time.

“We had 11 programs, and during that 18 months, we added to those programs,” Healy said.

Some of those new programs include a pregnancy help center and a shelter for kids who need a place to go.

Healy said they were aiming to open the new building in the early summer closer to May or June, but the work took longer than expected.

Despite all of the damage, Healy said there was one item that survived the fire: a picture of Jesus. It was barely damaged, which she believes is no coincidence. It now hangs in the new building, bridging the gap between the old and new building.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.