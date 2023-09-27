Crews work to stop crematorium fire at Maryville cemetery

Officials currently working to keep people off the scene
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Blount County Fire Department (BCFD) are currently working to stop a fire at Grandview Cemetery.

According to officials, the crematorium at the cemetery caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. Crews are currently working to keep people off the scene.

More information will be released as it is obtained.

This is a developing story.

