Drought is over as Smokies win Southern League Championship, 10-3

Tennessee sweeps Pensacola to win first outright title since 1978.
Tennessee scored three runs in the 3rd and four more in the 6th to put away the Pensacola Blue...
Tennessee scored three runs in the 3rd and four more in the 6th to put away the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Tuesday night.(wvlt)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee scored three runs in the 3rd and four more in the 6th to put away the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Tuesday night.

History would not repeat itself as it was the Wahoos taking two of three last season to win the SL Title. However, thanks to clutch hitting and the pitching of Cubs top prospect Cade Horton, Tennessee was able to take care of business and sweep the Blue Wahoos two games to none.

The Smokies had not won an undisputed Southern League title since they were the Knoxville Sox back in 1978.

They were named co-champions in 2004 when the title series was canceled because of Hurricane Ivan.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Missing Morristown woman, child home safe, police say

Latest News

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Tennessee Running Back Dylan Sampson carries the ball against UT-Martin on October 22, 2022.
Tennessee’s backfield to power its offense against South Carolina
Tennessee's Running Back Coach Jerry Mack speaks ahead of South Carolina
Tennessee's Running Back Coach Jerry Mack speaks ahead of South Carolina
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton takes a snap against UTSA
Vols look at South Carolina as new opponent ahead of rematch with Gamecocks