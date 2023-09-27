Drought is over as Smokies win Southern League Championship, 10-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee scored three runs in the 3rd and four more in the 6th to put away the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Tuesday night.

History would not repeat itself as it was the Wahoos taking two of three last season to win the SL Title. However, thanks to clutch hitting and the pitching of Cubs top prospect Cade Horton, Tennessee was able to take care of business and sweep the Blue Wahoos two games to none.

The Smokies had not won an undisputed Southern League title since they were the Knoxville Sox back in 1978.

They were named co-champions in 2004 when the title series was canceled because of Hurricane Ivan.

