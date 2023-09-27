‘Farm to Fork’ event to benefit Sevier County Heritage Museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It tells the rich history of Sevier County, but the building that houses The Sevier County Heritage Museum needs some upgrades.

The museum located in downtown Sevierville has endured decades of wear and tear. The heating and cooling systems need to be replaced, there’s water damage from leaks and there’s not enough funding to make the upgrades.

Now, downtown leaders hope a fundraiser called Farm to Fork will help get it started. They want you to come to downtown Sevierville on Oct. 3 and enjoy great food and music.

“Everyone is coming together to create an amazing meal. We’re going to have a great jazz band here. Robert Tino will be here to paint the scene and a silent auction. It’s just going to be a great gathering for a good meal downtown for a great cause,” said Ashley Davis, Sevierville Commons Association. “That building was built in 1940. As with any old building, it needs some repairs, it needs a little work so that we can have the best showcase possible for all the great stories from Sevier County.”

The Downtown Commons Association hopes once the repairs are completed the museum can once again re-open on a regular basis.

