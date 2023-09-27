Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are done.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.

The recalls cover multiple models from the 2010 through 2015 model years including Hyundai’s Santa Fe SUV and Kia’s Sorrento SUV.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short, which can touch off a fire while the vehicles are parked or being driven.

The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are done.

Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost to owners, but owners won’t be notified by mail until November.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton announced on Tuesday she partnered with LivyLu to help Tennessee Vol fans get game...
Dolly Parton releases Vols merch
Fort Loudoun Lake
One dead in boat crash on Fort Loudoun Lake, TWRA says
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Missing Morristown woman, child home safe, police say
Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students
Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the rain and the warmer trend ahead!
Rain and storms for some today and tomorrow
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Crowds of masked teens ransack Philadelphia stores and arrests are made, police say
Researchers say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue...
Electric blue tarantula species discovered in Thailand
North Korea has decided “to expel” U.S. Army Private Travis King who had crossed into the North...
Journalist discusses Travis King's situation in North Korea