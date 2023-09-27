Impractical Jokers’ James ‘Murr’ Murray coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Impractical Jokers star James “Murr” Murray is bringing the laughs to Knoxville’s Civic Auditorium!

The TV star spent more than a decade on the hit prank show Impractical Jokers, where he and his three friends Sal, Joe and Q put themselves in ridiculous situations at the public’s (and their own) expense.

Now, Murr is coming to Knoxville for an interactive comedy show. It’ll include standup, never-before-seen Impractical Jokers content and more.

Those interested in picking up tickets for the Oct. 20 show can do so here. Knoxville’s show also includes an option for a meet and greet, which not all shows have.

