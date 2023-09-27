Impractical Jokers’ James ‘Murr’ Murray coming to Knoxville

The TV star spent more than a decade on the hit prank show Impractical Jokers, where he and his three friends Sal, Joe and Q put themselves in ridiculous situations at the public’s (and their own) expense.
Impractical Jokers' James "Murr" Murray is coming to the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Friday, October 20th! Tickets are on Sale now.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Impractical Jokers star James “Murr” Murray is bringing the laughs to Knoxville’s Civic Auditorium!

Now, Murr is coming to Knoxville for an interactive comedy show. It’ll include standup, never-before-seen Impractical Jokers content and more.

Those interested in picking up tickets for the Oct. 20 show can do so here. Knoxville’s show also includes an option for a meet and greet, which not all shows have.

