Knoxville rapper set to open for Lil Wayne at upcoming concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Caston Holt is the only East Tennessee native slated to open for Lil Wayne when he comes to Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. The concert is scheduled for Nov. 16th at 7:30 p.m., the same week as UT’s football game against Georgia.

Holt, better known as ‘Captain’ by his fans, was born and raised here in Knoxville and graduated from Gibbs High School.

“From an early age I just loved Lil Wayne, Eminem, Drake - I’ve always just been into hip hop for as long as I can remember,” said Holt.

When he heard his favorite performer was coming to his home town he knew he had to be there one way or another.

“So, I originally was going to attend the concert as a fan so I had already bought tickets as close as I could get to the stage,” Holt said. “Once I found out who was bringing him here, I just tried to email and send them my resume to my shows and some songs,” Holt explained.

Holt’s love of music came from his father who has worked in the music industry his entire life. He will be the first act to open for Lil Wayne on The Carter Tour at Thompson-Boling Arena and said it is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’m hoping for about seven to eight songs. High energy, different sounds,” Holt said. “No matter what you might like, you might be able to pick a song in the set that you might enjoy, and that’s the goal.”

Holt said if his younger self could see him now following his dreams and opening a show for someone he looked up to, he wouldn’t believe it. He also said performing at TBA will be a surreal moment because he has been a Tennessee fan his entire life.

“That’s always been one of my goals, to play Thompson-Boling Arena. And getting that opportunity is another dream come true in itself. And being able to welcome Wayne to Knoxville, that’s a dream come true. He’s my favorite.”

Holt said the concert on Nov. 16th is only the beginning for him and his career, and he encourages everyone to never give up on their dreams.

“It’s inspiring and great to get the opportunity like this, but I don’t want to see that as a finish. I want to see this as like a start, so really it’s the momentum after and keeping it up and not giving up and being persistent,” said Holt.

