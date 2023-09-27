A lot of events this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Friday, September 29th

Fall has officially arrived and so has the Smoky Mountain Fall Festival at Ober Mountain. The family fun will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and run through 9 p.m. You can enjoy live music, a hay mountain, pedal bikes and even a hay maze! Various types of food will be served as well including Pumpkin Spice Fudge, pretzels and brats. An ice rink will be available as well as Friday night movies. The festival runs for one month and ends Oct. 29.

Townsend Fall Heritage Festival is kicking off Friday as well from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Townsend Visitor Center. Arts and crafts, bluegrass music and time traditions of the Appalachian cooking will be some of the things you can enjoy! Parking is $10, but there will be a shuttle that is free and will take you around Townsend.

Saturday, September 30th

Pumpkin patches are back! Head over with the family to the Echo Valley Corn Maze for an afternoon of fun! For $15 you can get access to the maze, playground and discovery barn along with free parking. For $20 you get the maze, hayride with a pumpkin, playground, discovery barn, niblet train, animal feeding and free parking. Hours for Saturday are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can check the website for additional hours.

Harvest Moon Festival is coming to the beautiful Cumberland Gap! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you and the family can enjoy the historical park. Local artists and vendors with a wide range of products will be available. Food and drinks will be available along with music throughout the day.

Downtown Dandridge is hosting the 15th Annual Scotts-Irish Festival. A fun-filled day with packed music, dancing, pipe and drums, highland games, food and Celtic vendors. Admission is free and all the fun begins at 9 a.m.

