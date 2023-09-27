Sliver Alert issued for Campbell County man

Lafollette, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Robert Lawson of Campbell County.

Robert was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Pleasant Ridge Road in Lafollette. He may be traveling on a bronze Honda Foreman Rubicon four-wheeler. Officials with TBI said that Lawson has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you see him or have information concerning his whereabouts, call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-912-1559 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

