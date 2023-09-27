Sliver Alert issued for Campbell County man

TBI said that Lawson has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Robert Lawson of Campbell County.
By Kathryn Fellhoelter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafollette, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Robert Lawson of Campbell County.

Robert was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Pleasant Ridge Road in Lafollette. He may be traveling on a bronze Honda Foreman Rubicon four-wheeler. Officials with TBI said that Lawson has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you see him or have information concerning his whereabouts, call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-912-1559 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton announced on Tuesday she partnered with LivyLu to help Tennessee Vol fans get game...
Dolly Parton releases Vols merch
Fort Loudoun Lake
One dead in boat crash on Fort Loudoun Lake, TWRA says
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Missing Morristown woman, child home safe, police say
Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students
Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the rain and the warmer trend ahead!
Rain and storms for some today and tomorrow
The suspect, who was identified as David Henry, 28, was booked in the Jefferson County...
Nashville murder suspect arrested in Jefferson County, sheriff says
The wildfire is five to 10 acres and is near backcountry campsite 87 on Fontana Lake’s shore in...
Wildfire hits Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Fontana Lake
The County Leadership Board proposed new zoning regulations to restrict where RV, mobile home,...
Proposed zoning changes aim to reduce population growth in Cocke County, says mayor