Nashville murder suspect arrested in Jefferson County, sheriff says

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials announced a Nashville murder suspect had been arrested in their county.

JCSO deputies and investigators received information about the suspect traveling on I-40 East near the 412-mile marker.

The vehicle was found parked at the Loves Travel Center on Deep Springs Road before the suspect turned onto Alberta Jones Road.

Deputies and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol then stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect.

The 28-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was booked in the Jefferson County Detention Center in regards to a murder that happened in Nashville over the past weekend.

JCSO officials said more information would be released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

NASHVILLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT ARRESTED DURING TRAFFIC STOP On Tuesday, August 26,2023 at approximately 14:56 hours... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

