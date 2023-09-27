Nashville murder suspect arrested in Jefferson County, sheriff says

The 28-year-old man was booked in the Jefferson County Detention Center in regards to a Nashville murder.
On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials announced a Nashville murder suspect...
On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials announced a Nashville murder suspect had been arrested in their county.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials announced a Nashville murder suspect had been arrested in their county.

JCSO deputies and investigators received information about the suspect traveling on I-40 East near the 412-mile marker.

The vehicle was found parked at the Loves Travel Center on Deep Springs Road before the suspect turned onto Alberta Jones Road.

Deputies and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol then stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect.

The 28-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was booked in the Jefferson County Detention Center in regards to a murder that happened in Nashville over the past weekend.

JCSO officials said more information would be released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

NASHVILLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT ARRESTED DURING TRAFFIC STOP On Tuesday, August 26,2023 at approximately 14:56 hours...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Missing Morristown woman, child home safe, police say

Latest News

The wildfire is five to 10 acres and is near backcountry campsite 87 on Fontana Lake’s shore in...
Wildfire hits Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Fontana Lake
The County Leadership Board proposed new zoning regulations to restrict where RV, mobile home,...
Proposed zoning changes aim to reduce population growth in Cocke County, says mayor
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the return of rain chances. Right now we have the fifth driest...
Showers and a few storms return for Wednesday
A wildfire hit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the North Carolina side on Tuesday,...
Wildfire hits Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Fontana Lake