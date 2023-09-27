Oak Ridge needs winter basketball officials ahead of season

The Parks and Recreation department made the announcement Wednesday, saying they were short on officials.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Oak Ridge is looking for basketball officials ahead of its 2023-24 season.

The Parks and Recreation department made the announcement Wednesday, saying they were short on officials. While TSSAA experience is preferred for the job, it isn’t needed. Applicants just need to be 18 or older.

Those interested in the position are being asked to contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440 or by e-mail at mreece@oakridgetn.gov.

