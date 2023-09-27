POTUS approves FEMA assistance for Tennessee after August storms

President Joe Biden approves FEMA to provide aid to the state of Tennessee after August storms.
WVLT Drone video from storm damage in West Knox County
WVLT Drone video from storm damage in West Knox County
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Tennessee by FEMA after severe storms ravaged Tennessee in August.

The President’s decision makes public assistance federal funding available to affected state and eligible local governments and certain nonprofit organizations to be used for emergency work and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in Bledsoe, Coffee, Cumberland, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Meigs, Rhea, Roane and Van Buren counties.

Federal funding is also available for hazard prevention and mitigation measures statewide. All funding is available on a cost-sharing basis.

For more information on FEMA and the assistance being provided, click here.

