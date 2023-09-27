Proposed zoning changes aim to reduce population growth in Cocke County, says mayor

The County Legislative Board proposed new zoning regulations to restrict where RV, mobile home, and tiny home parks can be built in the county.
By Sam Luther
Sep. 26, 2023
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday night, the County Legislative Board in Cocke County took steps towards restricting where people can build and live in a mobile home, RV or tiny home by making changes to zoning rules.

In a room packed with people mostly opposed to the change, the board voted to approve the new rules which now restrict any RV, mobile home or tiny home park from being within 500 feet of any other home in the county.

This comes as county mayor Rob Mathis tells WVLT News the county has received an influx of applications to build those parks, as there was concern from him about overcrowding and resources.

“58 applications for new RV, camper and tiny home developments have been received by the county so far this year. Based on the information available, we can anticipate four to six thousand new residents in the next year if nothing is done. That constitutes a population increase of eleven to sixteen percent in a single year. Many of these parks are being built right next to existing homes. This situation is already impacting the quality of life of our citizens and stretching our limited resources to the breaking point. It is also likely to negatively affect our tax base as these developments will require the same level of services of existing homes, yet pay very little in property taxes. This would leave current residents with having to make up that difference,” said Mathis in part.

While the county’s mayor was on board with the approved change, the majority of those residents in attendance were not.

“I wasn’t heard; the people that spoke weren’t heard,” said Crystal Ottinger who is a resident and also the former county mayor.

Many felt that these zoning changes were rushed and unnecessary while others believe it allowed them to maintain their way of life as they showed concerns about who may be moving in.

“When you put in a place for people to rent and live in 25 RVs it’s a different atmosphere,” said resident Heather Sauceman.

Anyone who wants to see the full resolution can view it on the CLB website.

The planning commission will be the ones who will give the final approval or dismissal on these zoning changes when they meet next.

