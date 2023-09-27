Rain and storms for some today and tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms in the region are trying to move through, and helping to create some pop-ups in our area. We are below on rainfall this month, so we all need it but unfortunately don’t all see it.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have layers of clouds moving around this morning, giving us uneven cooling and some stray fog. There is also isolated rain and storms developing, especially along the Tennessee, Kentucky line. We’re starting the day around 62 degrees.

We have a spotty to scattered rain and storms coverage, 40% at best. A few showers and storms try to move through this afternoon to evening, with a high of 84 in Knoxville, but upper 70s for the northern half of our area where a few more pockets of rain hold together.

Tonight comes with rain moving along the Tennessee, Kentucky line and spotty pop-ups for most of our area. We’ll drop to around 62 degrees to start Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain coverage is still looking scattered Thursday, with a batch trying to move onto the Plateau and becoming spottier as it moves into the Valley in the afternoon. We’ll be around 82 degrees Thursday, and humid.

Spotty rain is possible Thursday night into Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds.

This weekend comes with a lot of sunshine and warmth. We’ll be in the mid 80s Saturday and low 80s Sunday, but the mornings are more seasonable around 60 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, next week is looking dry and warm during the day, with some mild mornings.

