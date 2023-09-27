Showers and a few more storms heading into Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another round of showers and storms looks to return as we head into our Thursday. Much like our Wednesday, not everyone will see the rain but those who do can expect heavier downpours. Drier weather and lower humidity will slowly filter in for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances will slowly taper as we head through the overnight for many of us. The exception will be along the plateau and into Southeast Kentucky where spotty showers and downpours could last. Temperatures will be on the milder side once again for the start of Thursday morning with areas in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll keep a close watch on showers and storms through the morning a they slowly try and work their way to the south and east with time. As they push south they will begin to break up becoming more spotty to scattered in nature. Our afternoon highs remain near to slightly above average with upper 70s and lower 80s returning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Drier weather will begin to arrive Friday as rain chances remain spotty at best. Temperatures are holding steady however a we stay in the lower to middle 80s right on through the weekend. Thankfully some lower dew points arrive making it feel more comfortable outside to enjoy the Vols game or any other outdoor plans you may have.

Looking ahead to next week we keep the warm and dry pattern with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Few showers and storms Thursday before drier weather arrives (WVLT)

