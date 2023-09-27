Showers and a few more storms heading into Thursday

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking rain chances for some.
By Jacob Durham
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another round of showers and storms looks to return as we head into our Thursday. Much like our Wednesday, not everyone will see the rain but those who do can expect heavier downpours. Drier weather and lower humidity will slowly filter in for the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances will slowly taper as we head through the overnight for many of us. The exception will be along the plateau and into Southeast Kentucky where spotty showers and downpours could last. Temperatures will be on the milder side once again for the start of Thursday morning with areas in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll keep a close watch on showers and storms through the morning a they slowly try and work their way to the south and east with time. As they push south they will begin to break up becoming more spotty to scattered in nature. Our afternoon highs remain near to slightly above average with upper 70s and lower 80s returning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Drier weather will begin to arrive Friday as rain chances remain spotty at best. Temperatures are holding steady however a we stay in the lower to middle 80s right on through the weekend. Thankfully some lower dew points arrive making it feel more comfortable outside to enjoy the Vols game or any other outdoor plans you may have.

Looking ahead to next week we keep the warm and dry pattern with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Few showers and storms Thursday before drier weather arrives
Few showers and storms Thursday before drier weather arrives(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Fort Loudoun Lake
One dead in boat crash on Fort Loudoun Lake, TWRA says
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Missing Morristown woman, child home safe, police say
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Smokies Stadium releases parking plan for record-attendance Oliver Anthony show

Latest News

Some showers and storms around through the afternoon
Rain and storms for some today and tomorrow
Some showers and storms around through the afternoon
Rain and storms for some today and tomorrow
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the rain and the warmer trend ahead!
Rain and storms for some today and tomorrow
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the return of rain chances. Right now we have the fifth driest...
Showers and a few storms return for Wednesday