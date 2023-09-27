TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 92-year-old Blount County man

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old Blount County man Wednesday morning.

The alert came around 9:20 a.m. According to the TBI, Keith Gordon was last seen on Sept. 23 on Alnwick Boulevard in Maryville. He may also be travelling in a 2010 silver Toyota Corolla with tag BCZ-1997.

Gordon also has a medical condition, TBI said.

Those with information are asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-983-3620 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

