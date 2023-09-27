TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 92-year-old Blount County man

According to the TBI, Keith Gordon was last seen on Sept. 23 on Alnwick Boulevard in Maryville.
According to the TBI, Keith Gordon was last seen on Sept. 23 on Alnwick Boulevard in Maryville.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old Blount County man Wednesday morning.

The alert came around 9:20 a.m. According to the TBI, Keith Gordon was last seen on Sept. 23 on Alnwick Boulevard in Maryville. He may also be travelling in a 2010 silver Toyota Corolla with tag BCZ-1997.

Gordon also has a medical condition, TBI said.

Those with information are asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-983-3620 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Fort Loudoun Lake
One dead in boat crash on Fort Loudoun Lake, TWRA says
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Missing Morristown woman, child home safe, police say
Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students
Knoxville police respond to school bus crash involving students

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the rain and the warmer trend ahead!
Rain and storms for some today and tomorrow
Missing 72-year-old
Campbell County man found after TBI issues Sliver Alert
The suspect, who was identified as David Henry, 28, was booked in the Jefferson County...
Nashville murder suspect arrested in Jefferson County, sheriff says
The wildfire is five to 10 acres and is near backcountry campsite 87 on Fontana Lake’s shore in...
Wildfire hits Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Fontana Lake