Wildfire hits Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Fontana Lake

FONTANA LAKE, N.C., (WVLT) - A wildfire hit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the North Carolina side on Tuesday, according to park officials.

The wildfire is five to 10 acres and is near backcountry campsite 87 on Fontana Lake’s shore.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. “The fire is smoldering and creeping through timber and brush understory with significant leaf litter,’ park officials said.

Crews are using a full suppression attack, and there is no threat to fire lines at this time, according to park officials.

Firefighters will remain in the area overnight to monitor and continue to fight the fire. Park officials said smoke may be visible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

