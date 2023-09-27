Wildfire hits Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Fontana Lake

The wildfire is five to 10 acres and is near backcountry campsite 87 on Fontana Lake’s shore in North Carolina.
A wildfire hit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the North Carolina side on Tuesday,...
A wildfire hit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the North Carolina side on Tuesday, according to park officials.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA LAKE, N.C., (WVLT) - A wildfire hit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the North Carolina side on Tuesday, according to park officials.

The wildfire is five to 10 acres and is near backcountry campsite 87 on Fontana Lake’s shore.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. “The fire is smoldering and creeping through timber and brush understory with significant leaf litter,’ park officials said.

Crews are using a full suppression attack, and there is no threat to fire lines at this time, according to park officials.

Firefighters will remain in the area overnight to monitor and continue to fight the fire. Park officials said smoke may be visible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
TDOT tells motorists to plan for road construction on I-40 East
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Davis Ellis of Oneida,
Man stabbed multiple times in Lenoir City, sheriff says
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Police in Morristown are looking for a woman and her grandson after they say the child’s mother...
Missing Morristown woman, child home safe, police say

Latest News

A Tennessee woman is sharing her story of surviving the Cookeville tornado in 2020.
‘A warzone’ | Tenn. woman recounts deadly Cookeville tornado in 2020
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks the return of rain chances. Right now we have the fifth driest...
Showers and a few storms return for Wednesday
Since 2021, Knoxville has received $62.5 million to fund city projects.
How Knoxville is using American Rescue Plan federal funding
Dolly Parton announced on Tuesday she partnered with LivyLu to help Tennessee Vol fans get game...
Dolly Parton releases Vols merch