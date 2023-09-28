Dept. of Agriculture to help fund East Tennessee repairs after 2022 winter storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending money East Tennessee’s way to help with infrastructure repairs after 2022′s severe winter storms.

The announcement came Thursday. Federal officials said more than $8 million in grants will be offered to counties across Tennessee, including Knox County and Cocke County, among others. It’ll go towards increasing the resiliency of water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste infrastructure.

It’s part of the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” agenda, aimed at improving infrastructure across the country.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA stand ready to help people rebuild their lives and their communities,” Rural Development Tennessee State Director Arlisa Armstrong said. “The assistance I’m announcing today will help make sure rural communities across this state, who were impacted by natural disasters last year, have the resources they need to recover and increase the resiliency of their water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste infrastructure. This funding is critical because we know that rural America is home to millions of people who make up America’s spirit and character.”

Going forward, counties in disaster areas will be able to apply for grants, securing the funding.

