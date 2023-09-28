Dept. of Agriculture to help fund East Tennessee repairs after 2022 winter storms

Federal officials said more than $8 million in grants will be offered to counties across Tennessee, including Knox County and Cocke County, among others.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road on Monday, Dec. 26.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a snow-covered road on Monday, Dec. 26.(Cleared)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending money East Tennessee’s way to help with infrastructure repairs after 2022′s severe winter storms.

The announcement came Thursday. Federal officials said more than $8 million in grants will be offered to counties across Tennessee, including Knox County and Cocke County, among others. It’ll go towards increasing the resiliency of water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste infrastructure.

It’s part of the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” agenda, aimed at improving infrastructure across the country.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA stand ready to help people rebuild their lives and their communities,” Rural Development Tennessee State Director Arlisa Armstrong said. “The assistance I’m announcing today will help make sure rural communities across this state, who were impacted by natural disasters last year, have the resources they need to recover and increase the resiliency of their water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid waste infrastructure. This funding is critical because we know that rural America is home to millions of people who make up America’s spirit and character.”

Going forward, counties in disaster areas will be able to apply for grants, securing the funding.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Traffic and parking plan for record-attendance Oliver Anthony show Thursday
Crews work to stop crematorium fire at Maryville cemetery
Crews work to stop crematorium fire at Maryville cemetery

Latest News

Knoxville police capture shooting suspect after early morning chase
Knoxville police capture shooting suspect after early morning chase
Paige WX
Rain and storms moving into parts of our area today
Josh Heupel speaks ahead of South Carolina Gamecocks matchup
Josh Heupel speaks ahead of South Carolina Gamecocks matchup
Allison Coronado's second mugshot
Woman who assaulted student charged after trying to run her over with SUV, police say