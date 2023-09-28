Dunkin’ donates over $40K to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Dunkin’ is going above and beyond to contribute to the cause. Dunkin’ is donating $40,188 to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Friday, Sept. 29.

Thanks to the support from guests who participated in the Dunkin’ Shine Gold program, Dunkin’ collectively raised over $670,000 to support childhood cancer awareness. Guests were invited to make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation from July 19 through Aug. 5 and received a Gold Joy Donut as a thank you.

The donation to the hospital will come in the form of a grant through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Dunkin will be presenting the donation to ETCH on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, click here.

