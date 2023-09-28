Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional support alligator in with him.(The Philly Captain / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A fan was denied entry into a baseball game Wednesday night after he tried to get in with his emotional support pet.

But this pet wasn’t an emotional support dog or cat. It was an alligator.

The fan, identified as Joie Henney by the Philadelphia Enquirer, has Wally the alligator to help him battle depression.

Henney attempted to take Wally with him as he entered Citizens Bank Park to watch the Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies’ official website says certain pets are allowed, but that does not seem to include alligators.

“Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited,” the website says.

Unfortunately, Wally does not appear to fit into these categories and was not allowed into the ballpark.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Dolly Parton releases Tennessee Vols merch
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Traffic and parking plan for record-attendance Oliver Anthony show Thursday
Crews work to stop crematorium fire at Maryville cemetery
Crews work to stop crematorium fire at Maryville cemetery

Latest News

Students would receive an Associate Degree with the opportunity to become registered nurses.
Multiple agencies collaborate to create new East Tennessee Health Plan
A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife crew caught a 400-pound stingray in the Long Island Sound on...
What a catch! Crews catch 400-pound stingray along Atlantic coast
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP...
Trump won’t try to move Georgia case to federal court after judge rejected similar bid by Meadows
Nearing a drought, Ben breaks down a toasty October forecast
Isolated showers Friday with more sunshine this weekend