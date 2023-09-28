Hamblen County Sheriff honored with “Sheriff of the Year” award

Sheriff Chad Mullins was given the award by the East Tennessee Constables Association on Saturday.
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last 28 years, Chad Mullins has worked at the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office as he’s committed his life’s work to protecting and serving the community he calls home.

“This is what I’ve always wanted to do. When I started in this department I started in the jail and worked my way up to patrol, narcotics, detectives division, and up to the position I have now,” said Mullins.

For more than a year now Mullins has been the county’s sheriff, and on Saturday he was presented the Sheriff of the Year award by the East Tennessee Constables Association.

“I was very humbled to receive it and I’m proud of it,” said Mullins.

The award goes to one sheriff in East Tennessee a year, and it now belongs to the Hamblen County sheriff.

In just over a year in office, Mullins has implemented full-time school resource officers into almost every school in the county, which didn’t exist before.

He’s also helped oversee the construction of a new jail being built next door which aims to fix overcrowding issues they currently have by almost tripling the amount of space they have for inmates.

Mullins said he expects that jail to be open in August of 2024, and thanks those who considered him for the award.

