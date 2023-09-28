Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Middle Tennessee: Here’s what you need to do if you find it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spotted lanternfly (SLF) was detected in Davidson County recently, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA).

The TDA reports Tennessee is the 16th state to detect this invasive species which was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014.

SLFs are invasive insects that spread long distances when people and vehicles move infested material or items containing their egg masses.

“Our Plant Certification Section inspectors responded to a tip from a vigilant citizen about a sighting of spotted lanternfly,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “This non-native insect is harmful to a range of crops and natural resources in our state. Wood products businesses and fruit growers could be especially vulnerable, and we want your help in watching out for this pest and eliminating any you find.”

Adults emerge in late summer or early fall and are about one inch long and one-half inch wide with visually striking wings, according to the TDA.

“Its favored host is Tree of Heaven and it shows preference for grape vines and fruit trees. It may also appear in other trees such as black walnut, maple, and yellow-poplar. Infested trees may exhibit wilting, defoliation, dieback, yield loss, and in severe cases, death. SLF adults and nymphs typically gather in large numbers on host plants feeding on nutrients and water. SLF lay eggs on trunks of host plants and other flat surfaces.”

Here’s what you need to know according to the TDA:

If you see SLF or an egg mass, take photos, then complete the form on Protect Tennessee Forests website at www.tn.gov/content/tn/protecttnforests/resources/report-a-pest.html

Next, stomp the insect and destroy egg masses by smashing or dousing with rubbing alcohol. Check vehicles, boats, or campers to make sure they aren’t carrying any insects or eggs.

