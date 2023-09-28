Isolated showers Friday with more sunshine this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated showers are possible Friday, but we will start to dry out as we head into the weekend. We are tracking multiple days of dry weather, sunshine, and above-average temperatures.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few isolated showers linger overnight with a few clouds. Patchy fog is possible by Friday morning with a low of around 61 degrees.

Isolated showers linger on and off throughout the day on Friday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies become mostly sunny by the afternoon to evening hours. Highs will be near 83 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s a sunny and warm weekend! Lows are in the lower 60s both days with high in the mid-80s.

In your I’m All Vol forecast, the evening kickoff will feel great after a hot afternoon of tailgating! We’ll start out cooling from the upper 70s just before kickoff, since the sunset is around 7:20, so we’ll cool to the upper 60s by the end! Throw in a cool breeze from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday, South Carolina at Tennessee (WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, mornings stay cooler heading into next week with lots of sunshine and warm afternoons. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. We are dry as well until a cold front moves in late next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.